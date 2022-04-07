After it was reported that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was aware of his wife's support for former President Trump and connection to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, a poll confirmed most Americans believed Thomas should step away from cases dealing with the Jan. 6 riot on Capital Hill.

According to a Quinnipac poll, 52% of Americans said Thomas should recuse himself from cases dealing with the attempted insurrection, while 39% believe he should remain on the job in similar cases, and 9% said they weren't sure.

The survey told participants that: "It's been reported that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, communicated with former President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, urging him to pursue efforts to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 election victory."

Thomas has been the target of increased criticism by progressives who believe his ties to Trump undermine his ability to fairly pass judgement.

According to reports, Thomas's wife Virginia exchanged text messages with Meadows, encouraging him to overturn election results.

She allegedly texted Trump's chief of staff on November 10, 2020, asking him to, "Help This Great President stand firm..." "You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America's constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History."

According to CNN, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas attended a pro-Trump rally prior to the Jan 6 attack, but said she "played no role" in planning the assault of Capital Hill.

Thomas has been called out for not recusing himself from cases dealing with the riot with an MSNBC legal analyst suggesting it was "too late" to do the "right thing" since the Supreme Court judge was reportedly aware of his wife's political leanings but failed to take action in the matter.