An Arab terrorist succeeded to infiltrate the Ramat Migron outpost in the Binyamin Regional Council, and began violently attacking local residents.

According to reports, the terrorist arrived at a home belonging to a local woman who was tending to her children at the time of the incident. In a miraculous turn of events, a local resident who happened to be nearby, spotted a suspicious individual near the home.

When the man approached, he was attacked by the terrorist, who attempted to strangle him, inflicting light injuries before another resident arriving at the scene managed to come to his rescue. Together, the two were able to wrestle down the assailant and hold on to him until security forces arrived.