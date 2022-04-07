Sport & Culture Minister Yehiel Tropper announced on Thursday that he has selected Commander H.A of the Special Forces to light a torch at Israel's 74th Independence Day ceremony, in the name of all Israel's Special Forces officers.

Explaining his decision, which followed the recommendation of the public committee for appointments of torch-lighters, Tropper noted that Commander H.A. had excelled in his career which had been crowned by significant achievements. H.A. has served in a number of roles since joining the Special Forces and has led a number of dangerous missions, endangering his life in order to preserve the security and wellbeing of Israeli citizens.

"A Special Forces commander will light a torch on behalf of the entire Special Forces," Tropper wrote on Twitter. "This is the country's unit leading our battle against terrorism, and Commander H.A will also be acting in the name of Israel Police, Border Police, reserves, and volunteers."

Tropper also noted that, "The complex missions undertaken by Special Forces commanders are executed with professionalism and dedication and express their bravery and capabilities.

"During such times, when the State of Israel is dealing with terrorism and security forces are working day and night to protect our citizens, there is no one more suited to this honor of lighting a torch at the Independence Day ceremony. I wish to thank you, H., and to thank all of our Special Forces and all the Police and Border Police too."

The official ceremony marking the end of Remembrance Day and opening Independence Day festivities will take place on Mount Herzl on Wednesday, 4 Iyar (May 4).

On its 74th Independence Day, the State of Israel will salute citizenship and citizens who make extraordinary contributions to building a better Israeli society, promoting equal opportunities, bringing hearts together, and furthering Israeli unity.