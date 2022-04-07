Israel’s Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) and The Jewish Agency for Israel and Keren Hayesod’s high-ranking leadership landed in Poland Thursday and are visiting Ukraine and its bordering countries this week to assess refugee assistance operations on the ground.

The leadership delegation includes Jewish Agency Acting Chairman of the Executive Yaakov Hagoel, CEO Amira Ahronoviz, Chairman of the Board of Governors Michael Siegal, and Chair of the Budget & Finance Committee Beth Kieffer Leonard, as well as Chairman of Keren Hayesod World Board of Trustees Steven Lowy AM, Keren Hayesod Chairman Sam Grundwerg, and other senior leaders.



They arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday morning and will subsequently make their way into Ukraine, where they will visit the Israeli field hospital.



The delegation is also expected to meet with Jewish refugees prior to their aliyah (immigration to Israel). These refugees were rescued from Ukraine and are now in one of The Jewish Agency's aid and emergency centers in Poland.