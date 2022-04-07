A 25-year-old Bedouin Arab has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in a cafe in the Bedouin Negev town of Rahat.

Police who arrived at the scene found the cafe owner had been wounded. An investigation was opened and a short while later, the suspect was arrested. He will shortly be taken to a court hearing to determine the extension of his remand.

Shortly before the shooting broke out, an anonymous poster put up a post on Arab social media related to the phenomenon of Arab women working as waitresses in the evening hours in Rahat.

"All over Rahat, women and men work until one o'clock at night. People have forgotten that we are the People of the Prophet Muhammad. A people who thinks about money and is not righteous -- how do you accept the fact that your wife, your sister are cleaning tables when there are men around?"

Police later issued a statement saying: "Police received a report at half-past-eleven at night of a shooting incident and injury caused in a cafe in an entertainment area in Rahat. Police arrived at the scene and found the cafe owner had been wounded. An investigation was opened and during its course, a suspect was arrested who will be brought to trial."