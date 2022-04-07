Israel Police on Wednesday arrested a daycare assistant from an infant daycare center in Tel Aviv, Israel Hayom reported.

The assistant, 56 years old, is suspected of attacking the infants in her care.

On Thursday, Israel Police is expected to request that the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court approve the extension of her arrest.

Several days ago, police opened an investigation into the assistant, following receipt of a complaint that a child in a daycare center had been attacked by an assistant in a daycare for children of about one year of age.

Suspicions have been raised that the assistant attacked additional children in the center.

On Sunday, five daycare workers were arrested on suspicion of abusing children in their care, after the mother of one of the children filed a complaint with the police, claiming that she saw one of the caregivers throwing a girl onto the floor.