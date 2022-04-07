Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday evening held a faction meeting with members of his Blue and White Party. The meeting took place via Zoom following the crisis in the coalition in the wake of the resignation of coalition chairwoman Idit Silman.

"I spoke with the Prime Minister today and we will work to try and preserve the government. Blue and White was and will continue to be the most disciplined and central faction in the coalition. We want the existence and success of the government, and in that sense nothing has changed since yesterday," Gantz said.

Meanwhile, MK Abir Kara (Yamina) conducted very significant contacts throughout the day with MKs Amichai Chikli and Idit Silman with the goal of splitting from Yamina and establishing a joint faction.

Channel 12 News reported that the three even drafted an agreement, but Kara has yet to sign it and is facing heavy pressure not to do so.

Kara hid the contacts from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and later in the day even went to meet with the Prime Minister in the Kirya base in Tel Aviv, where he said that he had met with Silman in order to persuade her to stay in the coalition.