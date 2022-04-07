MK Nir Orbach lashed out at Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a meeting of the Yamina faction which was held in the Kirya in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Orbach told Bennett, "You cannot use the phrase 'West Bank'. It has nothing to do with the other parties in the coalition. It causes us to pay a price in our own ideological house, you put me in an impossible situation."

The meeting, which was held in Bennett's office, included quite a few "reprimands" of the Prime Minister. In addition to anger over his use of the phrase "West Bank" in a recent press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Yamina MKs took issue with the lack of promotion of legislation put forward by the MKs from the party.

Despite this, Prime Minister Bennett told coalition officials that "the Yamina faction will not fall apart and the coalition will hold on."

The meeting of the Yamina faction took place hours after coalition chairwoman Idit Silman sent a letter to Bennett in which she announced her resignation from the coalition. Bennett heard about Silman's decision from the media, early Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Likud has been turning to Knesset members from Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party and urging them to follow in the footsteps of Silman and disband the coalition.

MK Yariv Levin (Likud), who was one of the MKs who mediated the deal between Silman and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, told Galey Israel radio, "There are no more than two options here, either the formation of a government headed by Netanyahu - or elections. The members of New Hope should ask themselves whether it is right to continue boycotting Netanyahu. We will receive them with open arms."

"The door is open and I say in the clearest possible way: we are talking to them. I believe we will succeed in reaching the best result possible. If they insist on not sitting with Netanyahu - they will probably drag Israel into another election. I am trying all kinds of options, they are not enemies, these are people we have known for years," Levin added.