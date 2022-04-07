Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir on Wednesday night spoke at an anti-government rally that was held in Jerusalem.

In his remarks, Ben Gvir said, "This evening is an evening of expectation, an evening of hope, an evening of prayer to God that a true right-wing government will be established."

"This hope is shared by so many people: The hundreds of thousands of residents of the south, who live in a place where their blood has been permitted, and there is no justice, the IDF soldiers and the officers of the Israel Police, who have been turned into the punching bag of terrorists, who attack them without them being able to respond."

Ben Gvir directly attacked Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, saying, "The face of this government and the face of Omer Barlev, the most left-wing, most failed and unwise minister. A baby is almost set on fire in Shimon Hatzadik, and Omar Barlev says, ‘But the settlers' violence.’ Is it any wonder that Israel is bleeding with such a left-wing and failed minister?"

"A month and a half ago, I set up a bureau in Shimon Hatzadik after incessant lynching attempts against the Yushvaev family. And who was against it? Who sought legal advice and asked them to try to infringe on the immunity of Knesset members? Omer Barlev, and the end is known. I’ve been in Shimon Hatzadik for a month and a half and it’s been quiet."

Ben Gvir continued, "A week ago I asked to go up to the Temple Mount, and who tried to prevent it? And who claimed that if I went up to the Temple Mount, the Middle East would collapse? Right, Omer Barlev, and the end is known - I went up to the Temple Mount and it was quiet, you know why? Because our enemies, our haters, understand power, understand determination, understand strength, understand that if you stand up to them and not fold, only then do they sit quietly."

"And look at this, when Yair Lapid went to the Damascus Gate, it was then that they started riots and were outraged, and that should teach you that anyone who folds gets hit, and anyone who shows Jewish pride wins."

In conclusion, Ben Gvir said, "On the eve of Passover we pray and work for this government to go home, not a half-right government or a government of both [left and right], the people of Israel want a right-wing government."