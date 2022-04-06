A poll conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs for Channel 13 News shows that if new elections were held today, the Likud party would be strengthened and receive 38 seats.

Yesh Atid would receive 17 seats, Blue and White 9, the Religious Zionist Party 8, and Yamina 7 seats.

The haredi parties - United Torah Judaism and Shas - receive 7 seats each in this poll.

According to poll, Yisrael Beiteinu, Labor, and the Joint (Arab) Lists would each receive 6 seats.

Meretz would get 5 seats, and United Arab List 5 as well.

According to this poll, the New Hope party does not pass the electoral threshold.

As such, the Netanyahu bloc would have 60 seats, one less than the required majority, combining the Likud (38), Religious Zionist Party (8), United Torah Judaism (7), and Shas (7). The current ruling coalition would drop to 54, with the remaining 6 seats controlled by the Joint List.

Another poll conducted by Midgam for Channel 12 News shows different results, with Likud winning 35 seats and Yesh Atid 17.

According to the Channel 12 poll, Shas would receive 9 seats, Blue and White 7, United Torah Judaism 7, the Labor Party 7, the Religious Zionist party 7, and the Joint (Arab) List 7.

Yamina would fall to 5 seats, Yisrael Beiteinu 5, Meretz 5, United Arab List 5, and New Hope 4 seats.