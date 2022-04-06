Thousands of people gathered for a right-wing demonstration in Jerusalem Wednesday night, which takes place after the political bomb dropped by Idit Silman, the chairwoman of the coalition, who announced Wednesday morning that she was bolting the coalition.

MK Miki Zohar from the Likud said that "many of the MKs who are right-wing really understand that this coalition has fallen - and are already examining their options. I am very optimistic about the fall of this government."

The chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, MK Bezalel Smutrich, told Israel National News: "The masses here represent the majority of the people of Israel. They represent the majority in the Knesset. People preferred personal desires over the will of the people. The right thing is to put the State of Israel at the forefront and establish a right-wing government during this Knesset.. Bennett is history and I suggest not engaging with him. As for Idit, it is true that we criticized her very much, but now she deserves all praise and strengthening."