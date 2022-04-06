The Likud party is reaching out to MKs from the New Hope party in the hope of getting them to follow in the footsteps of MK Idit Silman and leave the coalition.

MK Yariv Levin (Likud), who was the go-between for Silman and Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, told Galai Israel radio: "There are only than two options here, or the formation of a government headed by Netanyahu - or elections. The New Hope members should ask themselves whether it is right to continue the boycott of Netanyahu. We will receive them with open arms."

"The door is open and I say in the clearest way and not hint: we are talking to them. I believe we will succeed in reaching the best result. If they insist on not sitting with Netanyahu - they will probably drag Israel into further elections. I try all kinds of options, they are not enemies, these people we have known for years," Levin added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is meeting in the Kirya with MKs from the Yamina faction. Silman, who resigned from the coalition, was absent and Yomtob Kalfon was not present due to his trip to Europe. After the meeting with Bennett, Ayelet Shaked, Abir Kara, Shirly Pinto and Nir Orbach met separately.

The coalition currently has 60 MKs and the opposition 60 as well. Any change or resignation of a member of the coalition will result in the transfer of the majority to the opposition and bring down the current government.