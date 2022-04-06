Shocking video posted online purports to show the moment a Russian missile struck an ambulance outside a children's hospital in Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine.

The alleged airstrike occurred on Monday, according to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim, who posted the footage to Facebook.

Kim said that the “attack on a secret medical facility was a children’s hospital” in a jab at Russia's claims that a hospital which was attacked in Mariupol was actually housing neo-Nazi soldiers.

Mykolaiv Regional Council head Anna Zamazeeva said two people, including a child, were killed in the airstrike.

Several other hospitals in the area were also struck.