Antisemitic graffiti found in the bathroom of the law building of the University of Paris Nanterre has been denounced by the Union of Jewish Students of France (UEJF).

The student organization shared images on social media of the vandalism, including an inscription that said “Hitler you are the best,” a Star of David and the word “MEDIA” on a yellow background and the neo-Nazi symbol “88” which stands for “Heil Hitler” (the letter H being the eighth letter of the alphabet).

Another tag referenced the antisemitic slogan “Qui” which was made infamous by retired French General Dominique Delawarde, who was asked during a TV interview who controlled the media and implied that it was the Jewish community.

“Enough is enough! This uninhibited, assumed antisemitism, in front of thousands of students and in total indifference, is everyday,” Samuel Lejoyeux, president of the UEJF, told Le Figaro Étudiant.

“Until when will we refuse to see the reality of antisemitism at the university?” the EUJF tweeted.

The university said in a Twitter statement that it “strongly condemns these acts.” It added that the vandalism is being cleaned up and an investigation has been launched.

“We condemn with the greatest firmness and absolutely any antisemitic and racist act,” Philippe Gervais-Lambony, the president of the University of Paris Nanterre, told the news outlet.

Gervais-Lambony said that a meeting will take place with the university’s student association and the equality and discrimination committee will be tasked with coming up with recommendations.

“I invite the students to systematically bring up all the cases,” Gervais-Lambony said.