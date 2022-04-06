An explosive device exploded Tuesday night in a residential building in Bnei Brak, Behadrey Haredim reported.

The explosion caused great damage to two floors of the building. One person was lightly injured and treated at the scene.

Police officers called to the scene included sappers and forensic investigators. An investigation has been opened.

Meanwhile, police believe that the device was left outside the home of an attorney who lives in the building. Police investigators at the scene gathered testimonies from the residents.

During the night, the building's residents were evacuated to alternative sleeping locations, while engineers conducted tests to determine the safety of the building. The engineers later decided that as of now, there is a danger that the upper two floors will collapse.

The investigation is ongoing and police are searching for the person responsible for the incident.

In the meantime, police confirmed the report and said, "The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. The background for this incident is criminal."