A second Yamina MK hinted Wednesday that he may not remain in the Bennett government, shortly after coalition chairwoman Idit Silman (Yamina) announced her plans to resign from the coalition.

MK Nir Orbach told Giluy Da’at Wednesday that he will not sit in any government which freezes construction in Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria.

“I won’t sit in a government that freezes construction in Judea and Samaria,” Orbach said, adding that a building freeze “is something that we are dealing with.”

When asked how he views Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Orbach called him “A friend. His heart is in the right place. A man of the people of Israel, the Land of Israel, and the Torah of Israel.”

Regarding Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Orbach said: “I’d prefer it he and I only dealt with things in the consensus. He is a man [representing] people who mean well.”

Earlier on Wednesday, coalition chairwoman Idit Silman went public with her plans to resign from the coalition and join the Opposition.

“I cannot [continue] any longer,” Silman said. "I tried unity."

"I worked hard for the present coalition government. Unfortunately, I won't be able to support harming the Jewish character of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. You aren't aware of everything, because I tried doing things quietly."

"My values and where I came from do not let me continue on this path. I am ending my membership in the coalition, and I will continue to try to convince my friends [in the coalition] to come home and form a right-wing government. I know that I am not the only one who feels like this."

"We can form a new government already, in the current Knesset."

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu praised Silman, and predicted that the current government would collapse in the near future.

“Today, Israel has a weak government. Its days are numbered. I call on more coalition MKs whose hearts are in the right place to join us: we are waiting for you. We will welcome you with honor and appreciation. You can secure your place [in heaven] with a single move that will save the State of Israel from this weak government.”

“We will establish a government that will defeat terror, stop Iran from going nuclear, that will lower taxes raised by this current government; a government that will fight crime and violence in Arab communities, and that will make sure to incorporate every Israeli citizen into the Israeli success story.”