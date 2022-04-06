Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) on Wednesday morning held a diplomatic-security briefing for 80 foreign ambassadors.

“The Negev Summit is the right model for regional cooperation to fight terror and strengthen diplomatic ties which will guarantee regional stability,” Lapid said.

Lapid presented the ambassadors with an overview of the Negev Summit and the importance of regional security and economic cooperation. Foreign Minister Lapid emphasized to the ambassadors the steps which Israel is taking in order to enable freedom of religion amidst the holidays.

Additionally, Minister Lapid provided the ambassadors with information on the humanitarian aid that Israel is providing to Ukraine, and repeated Israel’s condemnation of the Russian invasion and of war crimes which we were exposed in recent days.

