Likud MK Miki Zohar on Wednesday responded to coalition chair MK Idit Silman's (Yamina) decision to bolt the coalition.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Zohar said, "I was not surprised. I spoke with her yesterday. I told her that I think that the right thing to do, from her perspective, is to leave this coalition and take care of the public interest. In the end her decision was wise and good."

"I support MK Silman's decision," he emphasized. "It's important that she made the right choice. I think that the things she heard in the past few weeks and days caused her to make the right decision for the People and the State of Israel."

"This coalition has lost its direction in almost every possible parameter, and I think that it has started to negatively influence the State of Israel. And when she identified this, she made the proper choice in accordance with the things she believes in."

It is believed that the "Hametz Law," which requires leavened foods to be allowed into hospitals and public spaces over the Passover holiday, is what triggered Silman's decision to bolt - despite the fact that the issue had been decided ahead of time by the Supreme Court. Zohar explained how this issue can be overcome, if a right-wing government is formed.

"The first law that the coalition will pass will be the Override Clause, allowing a majority of MKs who represent the Israeli public to make decisions without the [Supreme] Court invalidating them. If a right-wing coalition wants to stand up, the first condition will be that the Override Clause is passed, because right-wing governance can come only with that."

Concluding the interview, Zohar said, "I hope that she will stick with her decision and not change her mind. We need to wait and see how things develop. I tend to believe that MK Silman will stick with this through the end. There will be another few right-wing MKs who will not want to remain in the current coalition, and this seems to be what will bring about the end of the government."