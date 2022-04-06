MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) was at the scene of Bnei Brak terror attack last week, and shared with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva his thoughts on the recent series of terror attacks.

"That was a crazy night," Kisch told Israel National News. "I was out at events and I got phone calls from my home, from my kids, asking where am I, what's going on. I live a few hundred meters from there, so I went back home and I went to see what's going on, and I must tell you, it was a very difficult night."

He added, "It seems like things are - we're losing our positioning as a strong country, as a country that can face its enemies, and in a way people are losing their own security in their own country."

When asked what, in his opinion, should be done, Kisch said, "The main thing is against first of course work deeper in the intelligence." He added that there also needs to be an "understanding that you have these cells within the Israeli Arabs that have to be investigated and put into jail before they do their attacks. This is something relatively new."

"The other thing is in the Knesset - the legislation, the ability to give tools against such phenomena of terrorist attacks within Israel, from Israeli citizens. This is something that today, we're not equipped with the needed legislation" needed to handle the threat.

When asked about the world's perception of the attacks, Kisch said, "It's very simple. You have to see who's dead, and who's being killed, and who are the terrorists."

"You see that the Jews are the target, the Jews are the ones who are being attacked by Arabs, and the terrorists are the Arabs. I'm not saying that all the Arabs are terrorists, but all the terrorists are Arabs," he stressed.

"This violence has to be stopped and we have to be very strong against it, and I think we have the tools within our police force and the army but we do not have the tools" that we need from the Knesset and the legislation.

"This is something that we demand strongly from the government, which currently is not doing anything about it. I think it's mainly because they are all dependent on the Islamic Brotherhood that are in the government and a part of the coalition, and that's a very bad situation that we are facing, that we cannot do legislation because of this coalition."

"We are calling for the fall of this government," Kisch said. "This government is losing all Israeli assets starting in the international arena." He noted, "We're losing on the economy, we're losing within Israel security, in every aspect we see that Israel is going backwards."

"This government was created as a mutation just to stop Benjamin Netanyahu, and I think people now understand how good, relatively good, was the Netanyahu government."