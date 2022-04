IDF and Israel Police forces thwarted a weapons smuggling attempt in the Jordan Valley area.

Overnight, IDF soldiers identified two suspects carrying weapons adjacent to the border fence with Jordan.

IDF soldiers and Israel Police forces were deployed to the scene. The forces apprehended one suspect in the smuggling attempt and confiscated 30 weapons: 19 handguns, 6 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 2 M16 assault rifles and 4 cartridges.

The suspect and weapons were transferred to the Israel Police.