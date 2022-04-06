Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) promised when she took office that she would change the school week to five days instead of six, and make Friday a "social day" dedicated to enrichment activities.

Israel Hayom has discovered, however, that the change will not be implemented during the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, and that there are no plans for a pilot program at this stage.

Shasha-Biton is working to implement several plans which will change the school system, including changes to the matriculation exams, vacation schedule, and more.

In an interview with Israel Hayom, Shasha-Biton said, "The intention is to create something with significant widescale influence." She added that she sees school as a place for education, including emotional and social elements.

Shasha-Biton's office said that the plan for "social Fridays" is one of several long-term plans which was planned from the outset to take effect only later on, and that the upcoming school year will see several deep and significant changes.

"The Education Ministry is working in stages, in order not to upend the educational system after two years in which it faced many challenges which require preparation and focused investment. It is important to note that the 'social Friday' plan which is still being constructed now, is part of the Minister's vision to turn the schools into places of education with characteristics of social and community influence, and it is in the Minister's work plans for the next stages."