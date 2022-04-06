Right-wing lawmakers lauded coalition chairwoman Idit Silman (Yamina) Wednesday morning, after she announced plans to resign from the Bennett government and push for the formation of a new coalition.

Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "excited" by the news.

"I was excited to hear the news of Idit Silman's, and I bless you in the name of many people in Israel who waited for this moment," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

"Idit, you proved that you are motivated by your concern for the Jewish identify of the State of Israel, for the Land of Israel."

"I welcome you home to the national camp with open arms," continued Netanyahu, adding that, "You've proven that public servants care for the well-being of their constituents, urging, "all those elected with the votes of the nationalist camp to return home", "where you will be received with open arms."

MK Keti Shitrit (Likud) compared the announcement to the miracles of the Exodus from Egypt.

"We were redeemed miracles and will be redeemed through wonders and miracles in the future to come," Shitrit quoted the Biblical verse referring to the Jewish People's freedom liberation from slavery in Egypt and the upcoming Passover holiday.

"Much praise to my friend, Idit Silman, on this courageous decision," she added.

Chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, lauded Silman's decision, calling it the 'dawn of a new day'.

"This is the dawn of a new day - the beginning of the end for Bennett's non-Zionist left-wing government and the Islamic Movement, and its replacement by a Jewish, Zionist coalition. Much praise to MK Silman for the courage to do the difficult but right thing that needed to be done...," said Smotrich in praise of the MK's move.

Otzma Yehdudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party) joined the chorus of right-wing lawmakers hailing Silman’s decision to leave the coalition, tweeting: "[She] got her pass to Heaven in one moment and deserves all the praise she can get. Her actions have given renewed hope to the Jewish people of the Right regaining power and sending the extreme left-wing government that caused so much damage in such a short time to its rightful place. Congratulations, Idit!"

MK Avi Maoz, chairman of the Noam party, which ran with Otzma Yehudit on the Religious Zionist Party list, welcomed Silman back to the Right, tweeting: "Welcome back, Idit.”

"You attained the World to Come in an hour's time. Much respect for keeping your eyes on the importance of Jewish identity. Together we will return the State of Israel to the Jewish people and its status as a Jewish state," concluded Maoz.

Chairman of the Shas party Aryeh Deri joined fellow MKs from the Right in praising Idit Silman's break with the coalition government, saying: "Much praise to MK Silman, for helping salvage the Jewish identity of the State of Israel. We were redeemed in the month of Nissan (the Hebrew month when Passover is traditionally celebrated) and the future redemption will arrive in Nissan as well," Deri quoted the Biblical passage.

Likud MK Miki Zohar urged Silman to "go all the way", and help form a new government.

"As I told you yesterday, you have the power to redeem the Jewish people.