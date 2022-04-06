Twitter announced Tuesday that it is working on a way for users to edit their 280-character messages, The Associated Press reported.

The company clarified the project has nothing to do with the fact that edit-function fan Elon Musk was just revealed as the company's largest shareholder and now sits on its board.

Twitter said it will test the feature in its paid service, Twitter Blue, in the coming months. It said the test would help it "learn what works, what doesn´t, and what´s possible", meaning it may be a while before most Twitter users get to use it, if they ever do.

Twitter spokesperson Catherine Hill declined to say whether an edit feature might be rolled out for all users.

The announcement came a day after Musk launched a poll in which he asked followers if they wanted an edit button, cheekily misspelling "yes" as "yse" and "no" as "on." More than 4 million people had voted as of Tuesday evening.

Twitter, however, said it did not get the idea from Musk’s Twitter poll.

Twitter’s vice president of consumer product, Jay Sullivan, tweeted Tuesday that an edit function has for years been Twitter's most requested new feature, noting that people want to fix mistakes, typos, and "hot takes."

Musk on Monday purchased 9.2 percent of Twitter giving him 73.5 million shares and making him the social media company's largest shareholder.