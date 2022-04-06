התפרעויות בשער שכם דוברות המשטרה

Arabs on Tuesday evening once again rioted in eastern Jerusalem: Dozens of rioters confronted police officers who were working to maintain order and permit Arabs to reach the Temple Mount.

The rioters shot fireworks and threw bottles and rocks at the police, who responded with riot dispersal means.

Earlier, a mass brawl broke out near the Damascus Gate among the many dozens of people who were in the area. The brawl was dispersed after police intervention.

During the evening, six suspects were arrested for disturbing order and throwing objects at police officers.

The police noted that "the same violent handful of people who choose to disturb the peace, riot and use violence of any kind - harms first and foremost a large public of worshipers, merchants and visitors - the vast majority of whom wanted to celebrate Ramadan in peace and safety while maintaining freedom of worship."

"We will not allow those violent inciters to disturb the order. We call on the public to mark the month of Ramadan legally, obey the instructions of the police and avoid violence and disturbances of any kind," police said.