This evening, Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. Minister Gantz wished Chairman Abbas and the Palestinian people a blessed month of Ramadan.



During the call, Minister Gantz said that the month of Ramadan must be a month of peace and quiet and not a a period marked by terror. He spoke of the horrendous terror attacks that took the lives of 11 Israeli citizens over the past two weeks and emphasized that Israel will continue to take the measures necessary to prevent attacks and to defend its citizens.



Minister Gantz expressed his appreciation to Chairman Abbas for condemning the terror attack that took place in Bnei Brak. He also noted that Israel is prepared to expand civilian measures during and after the month of Ramadan, in accordance with the security situation.



The Head of COGAT was on the call.