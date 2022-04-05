The IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Ghassan Alian, announced Tuesday night that after a security assessment, Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the entry of Palestinian Arabs to the Temple Mount for Friday prayers.

Women will be allowed in at all ages and children up to the age of 12 will be allowed without the need for an valid permit. Entry will be allowed for men aged 50 and over without a valid permit and men aged 40 and over will be allowed to visit the site if they have a valid permit.

In addition, on the occasion of Ramadan, Defense Minister Ganz approved family visits to Israel for the first time for Palestinian Arabs living in Judea and Samaria for Sunday through Thursday.

It was also decided that there will be another situational assessment next week headed by the Defense Minister, at the end of which it will be decided whether to approve an extension of the steps to approve family visits, subject to the security situation.

General Alian noted that in the last two years, no relief has been given during Ramadan due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the month, the operating hours at the entrances and passageways will be extended to provide the best solution for visitors.