Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the UN Security Council on Tuesday and accused Russia of committing crimes the likes of which have not been seen since World War Two.

“Now the world can see what the Russian military did in Bucha,” Zelenskyy said. “But the world has yet to see what they have done in other occupied cities and regions of our country.”

He accused Russia of committing “the most terrible war crimes” since the end of the Second World War.

Zelenskyy called on the Security Council to "act immediately" in order to “remove Russia as an aggressor and a source of war, so it cannot block decisions about its own aggression, its own war.”

“Where is the security that the Security Council needs to guarantee?” he demanded. “Are you ready to close the U.N.? Do you think that the time of international law is gone? If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately.”

Earlier, Zelenskyy shared his vision for what a post-war Ukraine would be like, and stated that the country would be more like the State of Israel than like western Europe, Haaretz reported.

“Ukraine will definitely not be what we wanted it to be from the beginning. It is impossible. Absolutely liberal, European – it will not be like that. It will definitely come from the strength of every house, every building, every person,” Zelenskyy said during a briefing to Ukrainian media Tuesday.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would become a "big Israel with its own face" in its handling of security issues after the war end, including having armed soldiers in public places such as movie theaters.