Sacramento police announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection with the weekend mass shooting that killed six and wounded over 10 people.

According to Fox News, police said they arrested Smiley Martin, 27, at a hospital where he was being treated for injuries he received during the shooting that took place in the city’s entertainment district early on Sunday morning, the Sacramento Police said.

Smiley Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, 26, the first suspect arrested on Monday.

Smiley Martin will be charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Once he is released from hospital, he will be booked at Sacramento County Main Jail, police said.

On Monday, Martin’s younger brother Dandrae Martin was arrested as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. Detectives and SWAT team members found one handgun during searches of three area homes.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert noted Martin was not arrested on suspicion of homicide, but suggested investigators were making progress.

The arrest came as the three women and three men killed in the shooting were identified.

Police said that as they continue to investigate the shooting, the suspects may be given additional or altered charges.

During the gunfight, over 100 shots were fired as bars in the entertainment district shut down at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. Witness videos posted to social media show that gunfire was ongoing for over 45 seconds, with bystanders screaming and attempting to flee the area.

Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting occurred after a fight broke out. They also said that a stolen handgun recovered at the scene may have been used in the crime. Over 100 expended shell casings have been recovered from the scene.