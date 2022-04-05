Foreign Minister Yair Lapid accused Russia of committing war crimes in a statement alongside the Foreign Ministers of Greece and Cyprus in Athens.

"We are meeting in complicated times. There is a war in Europe. Once again, a large and powerful country has invaded a smaller neighbor without any justification. Once again, the ground is soaked with the blood of innocent civilians," the Foreign Ministers said.



"The images and testimony from Ukraine are horrific. Russian forces committed war crimes against a defenseless civilian population. I strongly condemn these war crimes."



"But there is also a point of light in this darkness: the world is not silent. The world isn't cynical, it isn't driven purely by interests and economic benefit. A coalition, rare in size and power, has come together to help Ukraine, and to stand by its side."



"It was important to me to come here, and to strengthen this commitment further. Alongside the improvement in our relations with Turkey, which is welcome and timely, there is also a great opportunity to deepen the ties between us and strengthen regional stability. As always, we will do this in full coordination with you."



"Greece, Cyprus, and Israel are looking at ways to cooperate in a series of fields. First and foremost, in regional security. Our ability to cooperate in security is critical for the safety of our citizens, and to fight terrorism in the region."



"We are also examining additional economic cooperation, with an emphasis on the energy market. The war in Ukraine stands to change the structure of the European and Middle Eastern energy market. There are risks here, but there are also opportunities which we must examine together."