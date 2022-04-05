Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a situational assessment Tuesday afternoon at the Judea and Samaria Division base near Beit El in Binyamin, and promised that his government would fight the eradication of terrorism.

Bennett said: "We are determined not to let this wave of terror pass and pass without correction but to wake up from this wake-up call after years of ignoring and neglect and fix what needs to be fixed - with all our might."

The prime minister said that "so far more than 15 significant attacks in Judea and Samaria and the rest of the country have been thwarted, 207 suspects have been arrested."

"We have reached more than 400 suspects who have had some sort of connection with ISIS or other extremist organizations. I call on everyone to continue to go to work and take their children to school," Bennett said.

Bennett attacked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: "Every crisis has an opportunity and our opportunity here is to take a strategic step to strengthen the personal security of the State of Israel. For too many years, the personal security of Israeli citizens has been eroded, from agricultural crime through crime in Arab society. For many years the police were starved. We approved NIS 181 million to strengthen the police."

After days of silence, Bennett delivered his first response to the atrocities reported in the Ukrainian town of Bucha: "We are of course shocked by the terrible scenes and we condemn them in the strongest terms. The suffering of the citizens of Ukraine is immense and we are doing what we can to help."

Bennett did not mention Russia directly in his condemnation.

Regarding the controversy over the issue of chametz in hospitals, the prime minister said: "The right way is not through legislation, not through coercion but through consideration. No one's files should be opened to check if there is chametz. And non-observant people should voluntarily consider and not bring chametz to public places."