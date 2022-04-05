Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared his vision for what a post-war Ukraine would be like, and stated that the country would be more like the State of Israel than like western Europe, Haaretz reported.

“Ukraine will definitely not be what we wanted it to be from the beginning. It is impossible. Absolutely liberal, European – it will not be like that. It will definitely come from the strength of every house, every building, every person,” Zelenskyy said during a briefing to Ukrainian media Tuesday.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would become a "big Israel with its own face" in its handling of security issues after the war end, including having armed soldiers in public places such as movie theaters.

Russia invaded Ukraine more than six weeks ago. In the last week, Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian forces out of several suburbs of the capital of Ukraine.

Bodies have been found in the streets of the reclaimed towns, as have several mass graves with hundreds of bodies.

Zelenskyy, visiting the town of Bucha on Monday and called Russia's actions a "genocide."

Germany, France, Britain, the US, and the European Union condemned Russia following the discoveries, with France, Britain, and Germany calling for a war crimes investigation.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" and called for him to be put on trial following reports of the mass graves in Bucha.

“He is a war criminal,” Biden told reporters. “This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone’s seen it."

“I think it is a war crime," he added. "He should be held accountable.”

Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the UN Security Council during a meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine later today,