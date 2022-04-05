A handful of right-wing activists arrived Tuesday afternoon to protest against Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) during a tour she took in the Jordan Valley.

The activists called on Shaked to resign her position due to the chaotic security situation in Israel over the past few weeks.

"Be a hero, bring down the government," the activists shouted at Shaked.

On Wednesday, a demonstration titled, "Israel is bleeding," will be held in Jerusalem, expected to be attended by thousands of people.

In the past two weeks, four terror attacks were carried out, three of them fatal. The first attack, carried out by an ISIS-affiliated Israeli Arab, took place in Be'er Sheva. Days later, a copycat attack by another ISIS-affiliated terrorist took place in Hadera. The third attack, this time in Bnei Brak, followed close behind. A stabbing in Gush Etzion left one wounded, but none killed.