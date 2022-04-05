The Bar-Ilan University Appointments Committee, headed by University Rector Prof. Amnon Albeck, has approved the appointments of former Attorney General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit and Deputy Supreme Court President Justice Neal Hendel as associate professors in the University's Faculty of Law.

Faculty of Law Dean Prof. Oren Perez oversaw the ongoing process of advancing the appointments and the absorption of Mandelblit and Hendel, pillars of the Israeli legal system, into the Faculty ahead of the 2022-23 academic year.

Dr. Mandelblit, who previously served as Attorney General and as the IDF's Chief Military Advocate General, wrote his doctoral dissertation at the Bar-Ilan Faculty of Law under the supervision of Prof. Yaffa Zilbershats. He will teach a course on the institution of the Office of the Attorney General, and a seminar on the laws of war.

Dr. Mandelblit's appointment is contingent upon receipt of relevant approvals related to his previous position.

Neal Hendel is a Supreme Court Justice and Deputy President of the Supreme Court. Prior to his current appointments, he served as vice president of the Be'er Sheva District Court. Judge Hendel also served as a member of the Judicial Appointments Committee and as chairman of the 23rd Knesset Central Election Commission. Judge Hendel was born in the United States, where he graduated from law school. He worked as an independent attorney and partner at a New York law firm before immigrating to Israel. Judge Hendel will teach courses in criminal law and in religion and state.