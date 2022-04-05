An Israeli woman has been sentenced to death in the United Arab Emirates, after she was arrested for drug possession.

The woman, an Israeli Arab, was arrested in Abu Dhabi on March 17th, 2021 after half a kilogram of cocaine was found in her possession.

A UAE court found the woman guilty, despite her claim that the cocaine was not hers.

On Tuesday, the court handed down a death sentence.

The defendant’s attorney is expected to appeal the decision.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the sentence, saying: “We are aware of the case and are working via the department for Israelis abroad and our representatives in the Emirates.”