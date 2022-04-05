The online home rental giant Airbnb has suspended operations in Russia and Belarus, the company announced Monday night.

In a statement, Airbnb said it would not longer offer listings in either country, adding that all reservations from April 4th and onward are now cancelled.

"Guests globally will no longer be able to make new reservations for stays or Experiences in Russia or Belarus," Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky tweeted.

"Guests located in Russia or Belarus will not be able to make new reservations on Airbnb."