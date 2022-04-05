A total of 10,689 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed Monday, for a total of 57,925 active cases nationwide, Israel's Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning. That number is similar to the number of new cases diagnosed on Sunday.

Among the COVID-19 patients are 771 who are hospitalized, of whom 245 are in serious condition. That number includes 107 who are in critical condition, 92 who are intubated, and 13 who are on ECMO machines.

These numbers are all continuously declining, but they are a lagging indicator, and the recent rise in infections - which began mid-March and has not properly dropped back down to its previous level - is likely to lead to a rise in serious, critical, and intubated patients around the end of April.

In the meantime, the infection coefficient, which measures whether the pandemic is expanding or contracting, has dropped to 0.88. The coefficient for a given day is available only ten days later.

The percent positive, 15.99%, remains at about the same level it has been since mid-March.

Seven COVID-19 patients died on Monday, and seven died on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 10,554.