Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan (Meretz) believes that there is no need to launch a military operation following the recent series of terrorist attacks in which 11 Israelis were murdered.

In an interview with Channel 13 News on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Operation Defensive Shield, Golan said that a military operation is launched "only when it is a must" and, when asked if the reason is a certain number of murders (which justifies a military operation), Golan replied, "Certainly."

Golan added and explained, "You do not go out to an operation, which means a declaration of war, over every small attack."

He continued, "Every attack is serious, and every attack in which people are killed is a disaster for the family, the people of Israel and the citizens of Israel, unequivocally."

"But," Golan added, "a state must act responsibly and with discretion. What you suggest is hysteria for its own sake. We are not going out on an operation over every attack, not even over three terrorist attacks in which 11 Israelis were killed, I think, which is a very serious matter."