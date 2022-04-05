Enass Karimeh, a Lebanese journalist working for the news site Lebanon24, said on Twitter she longs to see "Zionists" murdered and their bodies dumped on the street to be eaten by wild animals.

"Scatter the bodies of the Zionists everywhere, so it is not said that the rats are hungry in Palestine. May God strengthen your fight," Karimeh wrote.

After the tweet was met with angry responses from other uses, Karimeh invited the "Zionists" to file a complaint with Twitter, calling them "cowards" and adding, "A million shoes on the face of the occupier in 1948. You are so weak."