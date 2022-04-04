Two Arab rioters were arrested on Monday evening during a violent demonstration at the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Several hundred Arabs rioted at the area at the conclusion of the fast on the third day of Ramadan.

Dozens of protesters chanted nationalist slogans at police and threw fireworks and objects at them.

Earlier on Monday, Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas condemned Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's visit to the Damascus Gate on Sunday, claiming, "The continued escalation will lead to an explosion of the situation."

The Palestinian Authority's “foreign ministry” claimed that Lapid’s visit and the deployment of security forces in the area constituted "incitement against the Palestinians and the realization of an apartheid regime on the Palestinian residents through a Jewish colonialist system that completely ignores Muslim and Christian holidays."

The statement also said that Lapid denies "the fact that East Jerusalem is occupied territory and the fact that he is present in it as an occupying factor."