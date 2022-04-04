Six Jewish boys were attacked by a group of teenagers in Manhattan's Upper West Side on Saturday night, the New York Jewish Week reported.

According to City Council member Gale Brewer, three teenagers threatened a group of eighth and ninth grade Jewish youth with a knife, a crowbar, and a machete.

Brewer said that the children were targeted because they were Jewish.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.

A day earlier, a group of Brooklyn teens viciously attacked a Hasidic man in Brooklyn, with the brazen assault captured on video.

The victim, 21, was attacked around 8 p.m. on Friday, police said. Security video from the area contained footage of the teens throwing the victim against a box truck and then punching and kicking him until he fell to the ground, the Daily News reported.

Antisemitic hate crimes have quadrupled in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year. There have been 81 antisemitic hate crimes in New York Coty as of March 27, compared to just 20 over the same period in 2021, ABC7 New York reported.