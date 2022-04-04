Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have recently agreed on an unusual outline in which, if the rotation materializes and Lapid becomes prime minister, the Iranian issue will be entrusted to Bennett, Channel 12 News reported.

As per the rotation agreement with Lapid, Bennett is expected to serve as the alternate prime minister and interior minister beginning in August 2023 when Lapid becomes prime minister.

Political commentator Amit Segal noted that the agreement is considered an exception in the Israeli security landscape, since the Iranian issue has always been entrusted to the incumbent prime minister. The move has a political dimension, related to the survival of the government. According to the report, the agreement is intended to placate Bennett out of fear that he will not be satisfied with the post of interior minister alone.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar this evening addressed the Iranian nuclear threat and said that the nuclear agreement that is being formed between Iran and the powers is a bad agreement. "It will be a very short-term agreement that will eventually free Iran from restrictions on its nuclear program. Iran has a clear goal: to lift economic sanctions against it. Releasing Iran from the sanctions regime will give Iran a lot of money and its affiliates in the region; it will strengthen terrorism and extremists and destabilize the region."

"One thing must be clear," Sa'ar stressed, "Israel is not a party to the agreement and will continue to act to protect its security and that of its citizens and prevent developments that would harm its national security. In the future, too, Israel will work to prevent the acquisition of nuclear weapons by Iran, which is led by an extremist regime which declares its commitment to the destruction of Israel."