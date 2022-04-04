US President Joe Biden on Monday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" and called for him to be put on trial following reports of mass graves in found in suburbs of Kyiv reclaimed from Russian forces.

“He is a war criminal,” Biden told reporters. “This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone’s seen it."

“I think it is a war crime," he added. "He should be held accountable.”

The president called for further sanctions against Russia.

At least 20 bodies littered the streets of the Kyiv suburb of Bucha after the town was reclaimed from Russian forces, AFP reported.

According to the report, all of the bodies wore civilian clothing.

Three people were killed while riding bicycles, others were killed in or next to their cars. At least one person had his hands tied behind his back when he was killed.

Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP that all the victims were killed execution style by shots to the back of the head.

A further 380 bodies were found in mass graves.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha on Monday and accused Russia of committing genocide against the Ukrainian people.

“These are war crimes and it will be recognized by the world as genocide," Zelenskyy said.