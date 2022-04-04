A tour of Jerusalem and Mount Herzl, which was supposed to take place today for IDF paramedics, was canceled due to the "security situation."

One of the soldiers, who serves in the Golani Brigade and is currently taking a medic's course, spoke to Israel National News and told about the outrageous explanation given by the commanders for the reason for canceling the tour as part of an educational day.

"We were supposed to have a tour of Mount Herzl as part of an education day. We are Golani soldiers, the commanders tell us that this tour was canceled due to the security situation," he said. "Later we talked to the headquarters to really find out why the tour was canceled and we were told that they were afraid we would attract the attention of Arabs during Ramadan and then some incident could happen."

"What is this? Since when are soldiers in the State of Israel with weapons afraid to take to the streets of Jerusalem lest they attract the attention of Arabs or an incident?" he asked. "This is a delusional situation, full of such training days as are canceled here, including ours and other courses, because they are afraid to provoke Arabs in Jerusalem during Ramadan. Do not say that these are sitting ducks in a shooting range, these are IDF soldiers with weapons. In my opinion, this is a delusional situation.

Last week, Israel National News reported that a 'yeshiva day' for religious soldiers was also cancelled due to the security situation.