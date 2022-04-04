A group of Brooklyn teens viciously attacked a Hasidic man in Brooklyn, with the brazen assault captured on video.

The victim, 21, was attacked around 8 p.m. on Friday, police said. Security video from the area contained footage of the teens throwing the victim against a box truck and then punching and kicking him until he fell to the ground, the Daily News reported.

The victim received medical attention at the scene for injuries to his mouth.

According to police, the teens randomly approached him and began their assault. The NYPD hate crimes unit in investigating, as it is believed the victim was targeted because he is Jewish.

“I’m outraged by this act of violence against a Jewish New Yorker. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. “I am directing the [New York State Police] Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the investigation in any way possible.”

One of the teenage suspects was arrested on Saturday night in relation to a car jacking. Police identified the 16-year old as being one of the teens involved in the attack. He was charged with gang assault and assault as a hate crime.

Police are still searching for the other suspects. They have released a video of the attack and the teens fleeing, hoping that a member of the public will identify the other attackers.