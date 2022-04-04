The Guttensteins were the kind of people who made everybody feel like a somebody. When they both passed away several years apart in their mid-thirties, it was a difficult blow for their entire community. But it couldn’t have been more difficult for anyone other than their sole survivor, Meira.

“I was an only child and very close with them,” Meira shared several days ago.

“...I thought the pain would never go away. I was all alone at only fifteen years old.”

With no family left, Meira was placed to live in an orphanage where she says that things were not easy. Despite her difficult childhood she has grown up to be an impressive young lady, and her parents would be proud to see the incredible girl has grown up to be. But in a horrific twist of irony, Meira is now reliving the very same feelings her parents felt as they laid on their deathbeds.

Because she is now fighting cancer herself.

“When I went to the hospital for a test, what the doctors found stirred up dark childhood memories– They found a rare type of brain cancer. It’s so hard for me to grasp all of this…It would break my parents’ hearts to know that I am going through this alone.”

Right now, Meira is fighting for her life with no one to support her. She’s been on her own for so many years and can’t provide herself with the treatment that her life direly depends on.

Funds are being collected by Darchei Miriam to raise the emergency funds needed to help Meira get the treatment she needs to live.

“I know you don’t know me,” says Meira.

“But please know this—All I have is you. Please help me get this treatment so I can live, and carry on my parents’ name and legacy.”

CLICK HERE TO SAVE MEIRA’S LIFE