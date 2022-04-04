Chief Superintendent S., who was severely injured Friday in a shootout with three Islamic Jihad terrorists, has regained full consciousness.

The shootout took place when Israeli troops, acting on intelligence information, attempted to arrest the three terrorists, who were on their way to carry out an attack on Israeli civilians. All three terrorists were eliminated in the shootout, and four officers were injured.

A fourth terrorist, the last in the cell, was arrested separately several hours later.

A statement from Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, where S. is hospitalized, said that he regained full consciousness and is in stable condition. Yesterday, he communicated with his family, but was still on a respirator.

S. was evacuated by helicopter to Rambam on Friday night, and immediately taken to the emergency room and trauma room. From there, he was taken to the operating room. Upon completion of the operation, S. was hospitalized in the ICU.

The officer who was moderately wounded suffered injuries to his lower limbs. The two who were lightly injured have already been released home.