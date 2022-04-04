A total of 10,664 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Sunday, bringing the number of active cases to 58,341, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

The new cases represent 17.88% of those whose test results were received Sunday - a slight drop from Saturday, but not significantly changed from last week in general.

The infection coefficient, on the other hand, continued its decline, reaching 0.92 on the last day for which data is available.

As of Monday morning, 773 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, among them 254 who are in serious condition. That number includes 119 COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition, among them 17 who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines and 98 who are intubated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,530 COVID-19 patients have died, including one on Friday, four on Saturday and three on Sunday.