Some of the buildings used to offer food and beverages to those arriving in Meron have been demolished, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The demolitions were carried out on Friday and Sunday mornings, following a court decision which rejected the appeals against the authorities and approved the demolition of the buildings which had been constructed and set up in violation of the law.

Approximately six weeks ago, despite the decision of a Magistrates Court judge, the State destroyed the "Priests' Bridge" in Meron. Earlier, the Mehadrin Bridge and Rav Dov path were destroyed.

Last week, the Toldot Aharon hasidic group announced that this year, it will not hold its traditional bonfire lighting in Meron. The Toldot Aharon bonfire was one of the largest in Meron.

Kikar Hashabbat reported that last month, sources in the Gur hasidic sect worked together with police and the National Center for Holy Sites to find an appropriate location outside the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi) where they would be able to hold the traditional bonfire in a safe manner. However, when the businessmen went in to speak to their rebbe (hasidic leader) they heard from him that he is not interested in holding a bonfire lighting in Meron this year.

The decision regarding whether the Gerrer Rebbe will travel to Meron has not yet been decided, but the bonfire itself is canceled, the site added.

Last year, 45 people were crushed to death during an event marking the anniversary Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai's (Rashbi) passing.