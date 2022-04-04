While Israel is under constant attack, the nation is united in vowing to eradicate Palestinian terrorism.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has said:

“If someone attacks with a butcher knife and storms at an Israeli citizen, I am not willing to have a discussion about his motives. If someone comes out with an ax and attacks a woman at the bus stop, I am not ready to have a debate on the most polite way to neutralize him.

"If Abu Mazen (PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas) is selling lies to his people even though he knows it encourages violence and bloodshed, I will not be among those who ignore it. The silence of the left against Abbas is a complete disillusion. What lies in front of it is a simple and absolute truth: Jewish blood is not cheap.”

Israel’s viewpoint should perhaps best be summarizied by Zionist ideologue Ze’ev Jabotinsky who said in 1938,

“Human society is based on reciprocity. If you remove reciprocity, justice becomes a lie. A person walking somewhere on a street has the right to live only because and only to the extent that he acknowledges my right to live.

"But, if he wishes to kill me, to my mind he forfeits his right to exist – and this also applies to nations. Otherwise, the world would become a racing area for vicious predators, where not only the weakest would be devoured, but the best.”

A strong price must be paid by those who murder in Israel. This terrorist jihad must end.

Ronn Torossian is a public relations executive.