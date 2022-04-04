Five daycare workers were arrested Sunday on suspicion of abusing children in their care, Maariv reported.

Al five will be brought Monday to the Kiryat Shmona Magistrates Court, where the police will request to extend their arrest.

Several days ago, the mother of one of the children filed a complaint with the police, claiming that she saw one of the caregivers throwing a girl onto the floor. Following the complaint, police opened an investigation, which led to the confiscation of a recording device which had recorded allegedly serious incidents.

The investigators watched the videos and during the course of last week called the parents to the police station to identify their children as those who had suffered alleged abuse in daycare.

According to the footage, the children were forced against the wall, thrown on the floor, and in the background a voice can be heard screaming at them. All of these provided the police with enough of a basis to arrest the lead teacher and four assistants.